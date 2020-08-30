Treadwell, Richard Charles "Rick"

WAUNAKEE - Richard Charles "Rick" Treadwell, age 61, of Waunakee, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Rick was born Oct. 11, 1958, to Charles and Delores Treadwell. He attended Sun Prairie High School through his junior year and graduated from Homestead Senior High School in 1976. He went on to earn a degree in Horticulture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Rick was a long time and very active member of Peace Lutheran Church, Waunakee, working to improve the church, make connections with members, and grow the faith of its youth. He was involved in many mission trips, even earning the title of "Church Dad."

Rick worked for Jung Garden Center, Old's Seed Company, and the Bruce Company, while also volunteering as an EMT for Waunakee EMS for 15 years. In 1995 he joined the Dane County Sheriff's Office, later being promoted to Deputy III-Training Deputy specializing in Firearms, EVOC and CPR/First Aid, among others. He was especially proud of the development of the Sheriff's Office's own training academy which he put countless hours into. He earned a spot as Lead Recruiter and was part of numerous Committees and Programs, including the "Below 100" Initiative and Cultural Committee; he also led the Mentor Program, and was on the State of Wisconsin Jail Advisory Committee. In 2018 he was awarded a "Professional Excellence" coin, recognizing his commitment to the core value at the Sheriff's Office.

Rick enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, woodworking, photography, coaching Waunakee Warrior youth football, chaperoning many mission trips, and cheering on his Wisconsin sports teams. Rick loved to spend time with his family and dogs, taking day trips, and family vacations. He always sought out ways he could help those in need, connect them with others who could help them, and make sure everyone was included and comfortable.

Rick is survived by his wife of 24 years, Rhonda (Dresen) Treadwell; children, Brandon, Michael, and Samantha; siblings, Steve Treadwell, Sue Harrison (Van), and Wendy Treadwell; nieces and nephews, Nick and Nathan Harrison, Amy, Cole, and Cory Sukowatey, and Logan and Carissa Dresen; father and mother-in-law, Fred and Anne Marie Dresen; brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Amy Dresen; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Delores; uncles, Terry and Bud Koltes; and mother-in-law, Margaret "Marge" Dresen. A Private Ceremony will be held on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, but may be attended online.

For those not able to join in person you may log on to the Peace Lutheran YouTube site, http://tinyurl.com/PLCWaunakee. The services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Sheriff Dept. Honors to follow.

The Family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital for the extensive and affectionate care they afforded Rick, especially Nurse Bill Caldwell, Nurse Carol, and Dr. Bill Ranum; and to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, members of Peace Lutheran Church, and the Waunakee Football Program for their support through this difficult time. Donations in Rick's memory can be made to the Dane County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit sent to Dane County K9, Inc. PO Box 259631, Madison, WI 53725, to The River Food Pantry in Madison at https://www.riverfoodpantry.org/, and to Lola's Lucky Day Animal Rescue at https://www.lolasluckyday.com/.

