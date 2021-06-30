Viney, Richard F.

BELLEVILLE - Richard F. Viney passed away peacefully on Monday, June 28, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born on Sept. 12, 1937, to Paul A. and Millie R. (Colney) Viney. He graduated from Belleville High School in 1955, and attended trade school to become an electrician. Richard was a member the 115th Air Guard. On Oct. 7, 1959, he married Ruth Ann Buesser of New Glarus. The couple settled in Belleville and raised a family. Richard was a proud member of the Local 159 IBEW. He retired after 32 years of service for State of Wisconsin.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth, of 62 years; children, Julie (Ed Klitzke) and Jeff (Laura); grandchildren, William, Hailey (Kirbe) French and Julian; brother, Floyd (Charlotte); sisters, Elaine Worringer and Marybelle (Kenneth) Helgestad; sisters-in-law, Annabelle Acker and Myrna Viney; and many other relatives and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Orville, Bernard, Charlie, and Paul; and sisters, Charlene Heinzman and Hilda Jarona.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Burial will be in St. Raphael's Frenchtown Cemetery, Belleville, WI.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 12 noon until the time of services on Saturday, July 3, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME in Belleville.

