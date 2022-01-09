Weinkauf, Richard D.

MADISON - Richard D. Weinkauf (May 19, 1951-Dec. 18, 2021) died peacefully at UW-Hospital with his children by his side. He fought a short, but brave, battle with lymphoma.

He is survived by his children, Aaron (Emiko), Lauren, and Liesl (Daniel); and a brother, Gary. He cherished his five grandchildren, Avery, Kendall, Sean, Oscar and Rose. He loved his work and took great pride in his job over the years. He enjoyed maintaining his yard. He also enjoyed cooking and making desserts for friends and family.

At this time no services will be held. Donations in Richard's name may be made to Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison.