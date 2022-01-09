Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Weinkauf
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021

Weinkauf, Richard D.

MADISON - Richard D. Weinkauf (May 19, 1951-Dec. 18, 2021) died peacefully at UW-Hospital with his children by his side. He fought a short, but brave, battle with lymphoma.

He is survived by his children, Aaron (Emiko), Lauren, and Liesl (Daniel); and a brother, Gary. He cherished his five grandchildren, Avery, Kendall, Sean, Oscar and Rose. He loved his work and took great pride in his job over the years. He enjoyed maintaining his yard. He also enjoyed cooking and making desserts for friends and family.

At this time no services will be held. Donations in Richard's name may be made to Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.