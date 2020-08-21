Wood, Richard

PLACEHOLDER - Richard Wood, age 71, went to be with his wife, Carolyn Laughter, Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020 surrounded in love by his children. He was born in Madison, Wis. on May 31, 1949. The son of Fern (Retzlaff) and Jim Weigen and brother of Roy Hughes. In his early years, he lived at Truax on Madison's eastside. As a child, Dick enjoyed helping Doc Weigen with his veterinary practice. He attended Madison East High School and graduated from Pharmacy School at the University of Madison - Wisconsin. While, at Pharmacy School he met his future wife, Carolyn. They were married on April 28, 1984 at First United Methodist in Madison, Wis. He started his career as a pharmacist at a hospital in North Chicago, he then spent 10 years in Manitowoc, Wis., and finished out his long career at Group Health in Madison, Wis.

Although he had a successful career, his true pride and joy was his family. Even though he didn't always show it to them he was never too prideful to boast about his children to strangers. He has three children (Craig, Eric, and Megan), one nephew (William Hughes) and five nieces (Dixie, Molly, Allie (Lippitt), Kathleen Boyetter, and Debbie Hughes). Dick prided himself on being an active member of the community. He spent many summers volunteering with the church and spent a summer helping vaccinate children in Haiti. He would spend countless hours volunteering with his children at concession stand fundraisers, helping with the boy scouts and girl scouts, and helping with the St James hot lunch for many, many years. He was also involved in the training of other health care professionals. One of his proudest accomplishments was how much blood he had donated throughout his life. Dick was one of the strongest support systems for his wife and children. This was always from behind the scenes and many times it went unnoticed.

He was best known for his stubbornness, as much as he hated to admit it that was his greatest strength. His refusal to not give up and take no for an answer is the greatest gift his children learned from him along with a strong work ethic. Due to his hearing loss as a child, he was told he would never amount to anything and boy did he prove those people wrong. Not only did he have a successful pharmacy career he also was an assistant coroner, worked at a circus for a day, and worked at the canning factory in Sun Prairie and at the Weigen Variety store. He was a simple man and his greatest joys in life came from traveling, food, good company and a beautiful day for a long drive.

Dick is survived by his three children, Craig Wood (Maggie), Eric Wood and Megan Wood; his cat Hallie; brother-in-law, John (Lippitt); his nieces and nephew and countless other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Laughter; his parents, Fern and Jim Weigen; his grandparents Herman and Alma Retzlaff and Doc and Agnes Weigen; his in-laws Clyde and Doris Laughter; his brother Roy Hughes, his sister-in-law, Martha Lippitt; and four cats, Rocky, Susie, Meow Mix and Tigger.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME on Speedway Road, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held outside at CRESS FUNERAL HOME on Speedway Road on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. The burial will be held on Saturday Aug. 29 2020, at 11 a.m. in Grinnell, Iowa. Social distance guidelines will be followed, if you are unable to join us to celebrate Dicks life please share any stories in the condolence section. In lieu of flower, donations can be given in his name to either St. James School Madison or First United Methodist Food Pantry, downtown Madison.

You did good Dad, you did so so good. We love you dad and remember we are so proud of all you did for us. Don't forget to say "Hi" to mom for us.

If you read this far please know this was not a Covid related death.

