Rick Steinhofer

Steinhofer, Rick W.

MADISON - Rick W. Steinhofer, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at UW Hospital. Born May 29, 1952, to Gordon and Dorothy Steinhofer, he married Patricia M. Miller on May 10, 1980, in his birthplace here in Madison. Rick loved his family above all and enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his boys. On June 13, 2020, his greatest joy arrived – his first grandson, Mason Thomas Steinhofer. Rick is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patty; sons, Adam (Amanda) and Andrew; grandson, Mason; brother, Ron (Janie); and brother-in-law, Tom (Sue) Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 29, 2020.
Our hearts are so sad for your family. We loved Rick just for being him. He was true to his family and friends and will be remembered that way. We are here and will support you all, always.
Joanne and Craig Yapp
November 29, 2020