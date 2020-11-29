Steinhofer, Rick W.

MADISON - Rick W. Steinhofer, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at UW Hospital. Born May 29, 1952, to Gordon and Dorothy Steinhofer, he married Patricia M. Miller on May 10, 1980, in his birthplace here in Madison. Rick loved his family above all and enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his boys. On June 13, 2020, his greatest joy arrived – his first grandson, Mason Thomas Steinhofer. Rick is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patty; sons, Adam (Amanda) and Andrew; grandson, Mason; brother, Ron (Janie); and brother-in-law, Tom (Sue) Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

