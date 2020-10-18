Edge, Rita M. (Nowak)

MONTFORT - Rita M. (Nowak) Edge, of Montfort, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, as a result of Covid-19. She was born at home in Castle Rock Township, "The Ridge," on May 26, 1931, to Gustave and Emma (Prochaska) Nowak. She married Lyle Edge on June 14, 1952.

After graduating from Montfort High School, Rita attended Platteville College, where she received a teaching certificate. Rita taught school prior to getting married and having a family. For many years she was the proud owner and operator of Fountain Street Foods. Rita was a longtime member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, having taught CCD. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time with her family.

Rita is survived by eight children, Mike Edge, Jeff Edge, Pat (Deb) Edge, Debi Edge, Randy (Dixie) Edge, Janet (Bruce Schreiber) Edge, Betty (Dave) Olson, Rob (Lisa) Edge; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as one brother, Joe (Joann) Nowak; one sister, Pat Nowak; brother-in-law, Jim Margis; sister-in-law, Susan Nowak; nieces, nephews, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle; daughter-in-law, Lynda Wiese; sisters, Bernadette (Len) Cummings, Alberta (Jim) Sullivan, and Mary Margis; brothers, Jim (Doris) Nowak, Tony, George, and Tom; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sam and Ruby Whitish, Emil and Evelyn Speich; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Foryan.

Due to Covid, no public services will be held at this time. A private family Mass will be held at St. Thomas Church with Father Jim Murphy officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Crestridge Assisted Living, Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab and Upland Hills Health Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion for Mom. The Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort is assisting the family and memorials may be sent here at 203 West Grant St. Montfort, WI 53569, or online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.