Faust, Sister Rita (Sr. Frederick) SDS

MILWAUKEE – Sister Rita Faust, SDS (Sister Frederick), died Sept. 18, 2021. Born March 17, 1924, to Adam and Mary (Dorn) Faust in Elkhart Lake, Wis., Sister Rita was professed 80 years with the Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). She taught more than 30 years in Milwaukee, Bloomer, Dickeyville and Rothschild, all in Wisconsin, and in Huntsville, Ala. Sister Rita served in Rothschild for a total of 17 years as teacher, principal and then Director of Religious Education. From Rothschild, Sister Rita went to Tekakwitha Nursing Home in Sisseton, S.D., where she developed and directed a pastoral care program.

Sister Rita's funeral service will be held privately. Memorials to Sisters of the Divine Savior are appreciated.