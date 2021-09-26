Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita Faust
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021

Faust, Sister Rita (Sr. Frederick) SDS

MILWAUKEE – Sister Rita Faust, SDS (Sister Frederick), died Sept. 18, 2021. Born March 17, 1924, to Adam and Mary (Dorn) Faust in Elkhart Lake, Wis., Sister Rita was professed 80 years with the Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). She taught more than 30 years in Milwaukee, Bloomer, Dickeyville and Rothschild, all in Wisconsin, and in Huntsville, Ala. Sister Rita served in Rothschild for a total of 17 years as teacher, principal and then Director of Religious Education. From Rothschild, Sister Rita went to Tekakwitha Nursing Home in Sisseton, S.D., where she developed and directed a pastoral care program.

Sister Rita's funeral service will be held privately. Memorials to Sisters of the Divine Savior are appreciated.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.