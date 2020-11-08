Menu
Rita Gross-Hahn
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Gross-Hahn, Rita A.

SUN PRAIRIE - Rita A. Gross-Hahn, age 80, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Watertown Healthcare Center. She was born April 14, 1940,, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Hanford and Leona (Kraus) Erickson. Rita received her master's degree in special education from UW-Whitewater. She worked as a special education teacher for 27 years, the last 10 with the Madison School District until her retirement in 2000. Rita was a proud member of the Wisconsin Education Association. She had a special place in her heart for all the children she helped over her career. Rita loved to travel, she visited New Zealand, Japan, Europe and hiked Machu Picchu in Peru.

She is survived by two sons, James (Chris) Gross and Keith (Cindy) Gross; daughter, Laura (Jon) Hegge; daughter-in-law, Tami Sloat; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lynda Streeter and Penne (Stan) Raymond; brother-in-law, Richard Gurno; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Rita was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Gross; and sister, Christine Gurno.

A private family visitation will take place at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, Fond du Lac, Wis. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 8, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
November 8, 2020