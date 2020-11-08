Langer, Rita A.

MADISON - Rita A. Langer, age 81, passed away at the comfort of her own home Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Rita was born on April 21, 1939, the daughter of Harvey and Matilda (Peschel) Deppe, in Waterloo. Rita was united in marriage to Roderick L. "Rod" Langer on Aug. 10, 1963, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waterloo. She was an avid Badgers football and basketball fan who spent many years attending football games at Camp Randall or watched them on the TV from her home with a Miller Lite in hand. If you knew Rita well, you would know not to call her during the half hour between 6:30-7 p.m., as she would be watching the Wheel of Fortune.

The true passion of her life was her family. She adored her children, Tammy and Darcy, and loved sitting out on the deck at Bernie and Darcy's pool. Her greatest treasures in the world were her three grandchildren, Travis, Taylor and Lexi. Rita worked hard her whole life as she grew up on a farm with her family in Waterloo. She was employed for 40-plus years at Anchor Savings and Loan and took pride in her hard work spent there.

Rita is survived by her loving daughters, Tammy R. (Rick) Ellis of Waterloo and Darcy L. (Bernie) Ellestad, Cottage Grove; and her caring grandchildren, Travis R. Ellis (fiancé, Coley Heiliger), Taylor J. and Lexi R. Ellestad; two step-grandchildren, Jeremy and Jacqui; and six step-great-grandchildren, Easton, Cabella, Reed, Blake, Brenna, and Bryn. She is further survived by four sisters, Ruth Sellnow of Waterloo, Loretta Hilgendorf of Watertown, Lucy Skalitzky of Waterloo, and Jeanne (Bob) Crosby of Waterloo; brother-in-law, Bill Gritzmacher; sister-in-law, Kendra (Ken) DePrey; and nieces, nephews, and many friends. Rita is preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Roderick "Rod" Langer; parents, Harvey and Matilda Deppe; and two sisters, Helen Deppe and Mary Gritzmacher.

Rita's faith was very important to her, as she was a lifelong member of St. Maria Goretti church. Due to current health restrictions a private family service will be held at St. Maria Goretti.

To Rita, Mom and Grandma,

We love you so much, and we will be reminded of you every day. You will forever be in our hearts. We find comfort in knowing that you are back with dad and at peace.

Remember Me

Don't remember me with sadness,

Don't remember me with tears,

Remember all the laughter,

We've shared throughout the years.

Now I am contented

That my life it was worthwhile,

Knowing that I passed along the way

I made somebody smile.

When you are walking down the street

And you've got me on your mind,

I'm walking in your footsteps

Only half a step behind.

So please don't be unhappy

Just because I'm out of sight, Remember that I'm with you

Each morning, noon and night.

