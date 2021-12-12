Menu
Roan Kaufman
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
2950 Chapel Valley Rd
Fitchburg, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 10 2022
Kaufman, Dr. Roan Louis, ED. D.

MADISON - Dr. Roan Louis Kaufman, ED. D. – Author, Friend, Teacher – age 53, died peacefully in his home with his wife next to him. Roan was born on April 13, 1968, in Clovis, Calif., the son of Jack Kaufman and Dorothy Helman.

Roan dedicated his life to helping others grow and heal. He was deeply committed to calling out injustice and building community through music and writing. This was first cultivated in his teens when he and friends created the fanzine, Mangled Efforts, and the band, Juvenile Truth. As a young man, he went on to publish several books and lead seminars on dating under the pen name, Ron Louis.

In earning his doctorate degree, he turned to indigenous elders and to the ayahuasca brew to understand and honor the ancient ways of healing and seeing the connectedness of all things. He dedicated himself to research, writing and teaching about the potential of ayahuasca as a social change agent. In more recent years he and his wife, Martha, founded the Ayavolve Institute for psychedelic integration and led multi-day healing retreats. He was the cherished leader of a spiritual community he fondly referred to as his Rebel Family. Roan was a lover of "disorienting dilemmas," and he was skilled at creating them as a vehicle for personal growth and change. He continued to use music to move pain and trauma in the many lives he touched until his last days. Roan made a significant impact in many lives through this work as evidenced by the fires, sweat lodges and prayer groups that held vigil for him in Peru, Mexico, and all over the United States during the final days of his life. For all his accomplishments and impact on others, Roan remained humble: he loved walks with his wife or close friends. He was dedicated to supporting his wife, children, siblings and nieces and nephew and deeply regretted leaving everyone so soon.

Roan is survived by his wife, Martha McCamy; stepchildren, Zack Staples and Matthew Staples; sister, Erica Heisman; nieces, Sophia Heisman-Gibbons and Eva Heisman-Gibbons; sister, Jillian Heisman; and nephew, Asher Heisman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dorothy.

Roan will rejoin the Great Mother Earth at Forest Hill Cemetery in a private burial. A celebration of Roan's life will be held on April 10, 2022. The family is compiling a collection of stories on the ways Roan impacted our lives. Please send them to [email protected] Donations in Dr. Roan Kaufman's name can be made to the social justice organizations of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Celebration of Life
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Roan was a refined human being. We spent a lot of time together when he first started to write. The love, compassion & gentleness he radiated will live on long after he's been put to rest. He was truly a blessing to all whose lives he touched. I'll miss him very much!
Lee Shinefield
Friend
December 15, 2021
What can be said about a life so soon ended? There really are no words. Heartfelt condolences for family and friends with extraordinary sadness and a touch of nostalgia as I recall our many encounters over the years. There was much love and warmth and laughter during those times together especially during the Jewish holidays which we shared with wonderful food and drink and stories and music and our own versions of the rituals. I think I join the many who will cherish the memory of Roan.
Myrna Casebolt
December 12, 2021
