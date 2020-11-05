Heim, Robert Byron

MADISON - Robert B. "Bob" Heim, age 93, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was born Sept. 6, 1927, in Madison, to the late Robert and Ruth Heim. He attended Doty School then graduated from Central High School in 1945. His family moved to Fox Avenue, where he met Virginia Hayes. They were married June 3, 1950, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Robert served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, enlisting just before his 18th birthday. He left the U.S. Marine Corps in August 1946 and was called back to duty on Jan. 20, 1951, to serve during the Korean War until he was discharged Jan. 22, 1952. Prior to enlisting and again after his military service Bob delivered produce for A.J. Sweet, working his way up to manager of the frozen food division, retiring in 1988. Throughout his life, Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at many courses throughout the US. He even took his clubs to play on vacations in Hawaii and Ireland. Bob and Jinny's kids took them to Ireland to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virginia; children, John Heim, Susan (Paul) Underwood, and Jean Heim; grandchildren, Tory, Riley, and Brady Ellarson, Ullr Underwood, Hannah and Angie Miller, Olivia Heim; and great-granddaughter, Luna Parra. He is further survived by many nieces and one nephew.

Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Patti; parents, Robert and Ruth; sister, Judy Woldt; and recently deceased sister, Jean Clark, with whom he was very close.

Private Family Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name may be made to Agrace Hospice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

