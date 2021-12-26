Balch, Robert E.

SUN PRAIRIE – Robert E. Balch, 82, passed away Dec. 16, 2021. He was born May 6, 1939, in Janesville, to parents, Charles and Margaret (Whan) Balch. He completed his culinary training at MATC and worked as head chef at the Heritage House for 20 years.

Robert is survived by his children, Trisha (Justin) Renard and Robert (Katie) Balch; four grandchildren; and brother, C. William Balch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Veronica; and sister, Jean Balch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. prior to the Mass at the church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257