Robert Bartholomew
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Monona Grove High School
FUNERAL HOME
Garrity Funeral Home
704 S Ohio St
Prairie du Chien, WI

Bartholomew, Robert E. "Bob," Jr.

MADISON/PRAIRIE DU CHIEN – Robert E. "Bob" Bartholomew Jr., age 75, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Agrace Hospice, following a courageous struggle with cancer.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 31, at 11:30 a.m. at the GARRITY FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Pastor Mary Ann Floerke officiating, with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Bob's family has requested that attendees wear masks, and if feeling unwell, leave an online condolence at www.garrityfuneralhome.com.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
Garrity Funeral Home
704 S Ohio St, Prairie du Chien, WI
Dec
31
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Garrity Funeral Home
704 S Ohio St, Prairie du Chien, WI
