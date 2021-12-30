Bartholomew, Robert E. "Bob," Jr.

MADISON/PRAIRIE DU CHIEN – Robert E. "Bob" Bartholomew Jr., age 75, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Agrace Hospice, following a courageous struggle with cancer.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 31, at 11:30 a.m. at the GARRITY FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Pastor Mary Ann Floerke officiating, with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Bob's family has requested that attendees wear masks, and if feeling unwell, leave an online condolence at www.garrityfuneralhome.com.