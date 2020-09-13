Benjamin, Robert Myles

MADISON - Robert Myles Benjamin, age 93, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Oak Park Place Nakoma. He was born on Aug. 13, 1927, in New York.

Robert was a professor of Neurophysiology at UW-Madison for 35 years. After retirement, he was delighted to be able to devote full-time attention to his hobby of designing and building his house in Spring Green, completing almost all of the construction by himself. He also designed and built a unique solar greenhouse. Other hobbies included driving for the Red Cross, camping, hiking, and reading.

Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy Benjamin née Alt; daughters, Linda Kidd (Christian) Osmond, Laurie (Tom) Buffo and Barbara Knopp (Mike Cloonan); sister, Barbara Brown; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Steve Benjamin.

Funeral services will be delayed until we can gather safely together. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761