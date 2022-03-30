Robert F. "Bob" Bennett

Jan. 6, 1938 - March 25, 2022

VERONA – Robert F. "Bob" Bennett, age 84, of Verona, passed away peacefully at the home of his son, Michael in Merrimac, WI, on Friday, March 25, 2022. Bob was born on January 6, 1938, at the family home on Dry Bones Road between New Diggins and Leadmine, WI.

He was the oldest of ten children. He graduated from Hazel Green High School in 1956. After graduation Bob enlisted in the Marine Corp, after his Honorable Discharge, Bob then enlisted in the Army, and joined the one hundred first airborne paratroopers in which he successfully completed 28 jumps.

Once Bob was honorably discharged from the Army he settled in Verona, WI, where he met the love of his life, Ann Rothwell Bennett and together they raised three children. Bob retired from the Dane County Hospital and Home Powerhouse after 32-years of service in the maintenance department.

Bob enjoyed greyhound dog racing, him and his brother-in-laws began breeding and racing "Fever River Greyhouds," another enjoyment of Bob's was his vegetable garden, every summer he would plant over 100 tomato plants.

Bob is survived by his son, Michael (Cindy) Bennett of Merrimac, WI; grandchildren: Char (Stephen) Warrell and Larry Bennett of Merrimac, WI, Bryan Bennett of Janesville, WI, Shane Chapman of Sun Prairie, WI, Dustin (Whitney) Chapman of New Glarus, WI, Chase (Abigail) Chapman of Sun Prairie, WI; nine great-grandchildren; eight siblings: Merle (Connie) Bennett of Cherry Valley, IL, Nancy (Dave) Temperly of the Villages in Florida, Marvin (Sue) Bennett of Hazel Green, WI, Kenneth (Connie) Bennett of Dubuque, WI, Gloria Lucky of Bellevue, IA, Linda Havertape if Waterloo, IA, Patsy (Ben) Willson of Tacoma, WA, and Becky (Randy) Droessler of Louisburg, WI.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Ann; sons: Paul Nichols and Brian Bennett; daughter, Mary Jo Chapman and son-in-law, William Chapman; his parents, Norman (Buck) Bennett and Opal Fowler Bennett; and his brother, Richard Bennett.

Bob's greatest joy was "making memories" with the family.

Thank you for the memories, Bob.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held at Verona Cemetery.

