Robert D. "Bob" Bjerke
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
3325 E. Washington Avenue
Madison, WI

Robert "Bob" D. Bjerke

Oct. 21, 1941 - March 14, 2022

MADISON - Robert "Bob" D. Bjerke age 80 passed away on Monday March 14, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer.

Bob was born October 21, 1941 in Sparta, Wisconsin to David Olaf and Annabelle Katherine Bjerke. He proudly served in the Navy on the USS Forrestal. Upon returning stateside Bob began his retail career at Manchester's department store, located in downtown Madison on the square. It was at Manchester's where he met Constance Poole and they were married July 24, 1965. Bob and Connie grew their family with daughter Melissa and son Michael. After Manchester's Bob continued his retail career as Operations Manager for K-mart until his retirement. Upon retirement Bob and Connie built a home in Palm Coast, Florida. They enjoyed many adventures on A1A and spending time in one of Bob's favorite locations of St Augustine. They made many great friends through their volunteer work at the local food pantry and the hospice thrift store. Bob was creative throughout his life, painting larger than life cartoon murals for their kids on the basement walls of their home in Madison. He was a prolific wood Carver, with one of his favorite mediums being cottonwood Bark.

Bob was a loving husband, a great dad, and a loyal friend, he will be missed.

Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years Constance, daughter Melissa (Jeff) Markgraf, son Mike (Dana) Bjerke and grandchildren Abigail and Brody. Brothers John, Dick, Jim and Tom (Patricia) and many nieces and nephews. He's preceded in death by his parents, sister Ann and sister-in-law Mary Lou.

Memorial contributions can be made to the River Food Pantry.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funeral and Cremation

Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Street

Madison, WI 53704

(608) 249-6758



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Connie and kids, I consider Bob a great friend. He will be missed by all. Many a time he had to get me out of trouble at Kma rt. Am sorry to hear of his passing.
Lynda Berg
Friend
March 18, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to Connie, Missy and Mike, and families, Bob was a super man , great neighbor, fellow employee, very good friend and all around great guy. We remember all the great times we had with you and him, fence building, partying, and more. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Gary and Diane Golz
Friend
March 17, 2022
