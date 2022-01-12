Blake, Robert William "Bob"

MONONA – Robert William "Bob" Blake, age 95, passed away on Jan. 9, 2022, at Heritage Monona. He was born on Jan. 24, 1926, in Boscobel, Wis., to parents, Charles and Amy (Miller) Blake.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. A visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257