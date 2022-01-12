Menu
Robert "Bob" Blake
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Blake, Robert William "Bob"

MONONA – Robert William "Bob" Blake, age 95, passed away on Jan. 9, 2022, at Heritage Monona. He was born on Jan. 24, 1926, in Boscobel, Wis., to parents, Charles and Amy (Miller) Blake.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. A visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

Published by Madison.com on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Visitation
9:30a.m.
MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH
5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, WI
Jan
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH
5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, WI
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear of Bobby´s passing
Eddie and Lynda
Family
February 15, 2022
