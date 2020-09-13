Blandino, Robert John "Bob"

MADISON - Robert "Bob" John Blandino, age 68, passed away at his residence on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. He was born on Jan. 18, 1952 in Madison to Mario John and Alice May (Christianson) Blandino.

Bob lived in Madison all of his life, except for a short time spent on a U.S. Naval Base in San Diego during his late teens and early twenties. As a youngster, Bob was always busy working in the basement doing science experiments with his chemistry set, demonstrating his skills to his cousins (The Marletts) when they came to visit. Family holidays spent at the Marlett home generally found Bob in the family room engrossed in National Geographic magazines for hours at a time. During his youth, Bob also loved visiting the beautiful northern Wisconsin wilderness. He enjoyed vacations at "the family cabin" at Rocky Lake, near Solon Springs, Wis. He always had fun fishing, canoeing, and picking blueberries.

Reading, writing and drawing gave Bob a little bit of comfort and happiness in his difficult life. As a prolific artist, he created many pieces of artwork that he gave to family and friends. His favorite books were typically about math, science, and science fiction.

Bob is survived by his siblings, Tom, David, and Susan (Noah Sadati) Blandino; his beloved nephew, Zak Sadati; the Marlett cousins, Kathy, Debbie, Bill, and Kelly; the Christianson cousins, Lisa, Linda, Lori, Mike, and Jay; and his uncle, Norman Christianson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Robert "Bob" John Blandino's name to a disability organization of your choice, such as the Survival Coalition of Wisconsin Disability Organizations or Disability Rights Wisconsin. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434