Boerst, Robert "Paul"

SUN PRAIRIE - Robert "Paul" Boerst, age 76, died on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the HospiceCare Center in Janesville.

A Graveside Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie. Memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home

Sun Prairie, WI

www.newcomerfh.com