WAUNAKEE/ CHICAGO - Robert L. Buckley, age 83, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at UW Hospital. Bob was born on May 5, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., to Robert and Kathleen Buckley. He grew up in the south side of Chicago and attended Our Lady of Peace Catholic grade school. Bob later attended high school at St. Ignatius College Prep followed by Loyola University. Upon graduation, Bob entered the U.S. Navy Officer's Candidate School in Newport, R.I., where he was eventually assigned to several Mediterranean cruises. Bob married Judy Dunn on April 8, 1989, at old St. Patrick's Church in Chicago. He went on to spend a career as a Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent serving in Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago. Following his FBI retirement he worked on insurance fraud at Kemper Insurance Company located in Long Grove, Ill. Bob was a gifted linguist and studied Mandarin Chinese at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, Calif. He spent six years living in Hong Kong, which he enjoyed immensely, and travelled extensively throughout East Asia. Bob enjoyed a great sense of humor further enhanced by a two-finger shot of Jack Daniels. He was a devout Catholic and lived his life according to the characteristics of his Jesuit education, "Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam."

Bob will be lovingly missed by his wife of 31 years, Judy; his children, Bob (Nancy), Mary, Beth (Chris) Johnson, Meg and Kelly; four grandchildren, Sarah, Jack, Grace and Wyatt; and sister, Mary Lou (Tony) Mockus. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Bob was predeceased by his first wife, Carol; and son, Bill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, with Monsignor James Gunn presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Thursday. Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Cemetery with full Military Honors. Due to the difficult circumstances, if you will not be attending in person, we are providing a live stream of Bob's Funeral Mass so that friends and family may still be present. Directions to join the live stream can be found at the Ryan Funeral Home Website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

