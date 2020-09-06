Davis, Reverend Robert C.

DEFOREST - Reverend Robert C. Davis, 90, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2020, at The Legacy in DeForest. He was born on April 12, 1930, and united in marriage to Glenna Partridge on June 2, 1956. She preceded him in death in 2017.

Bob was a Pastor in the United Church of Christ, serving churches in Minn., Wis. and Fla. Bob and Glenna had the gift of hospitality throughout their many years in ministry, which lead to a wide circle of deep friendships across many miles.

Surviving Bob are his children, Robert, Madison, and Bonnie (Gail) Bolstad, Onamia, Minn.; granddaughter, Moriah; nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to The Legacy, Heartland Hospice, Sandy Roof and so many friends who shared life with Bob throughout the years.

There will be a private family committal. Memorials may be gifted in Bob's name to Windsor United Church of Christ, 4434 Second St., Windsor, WI 53598 or Heartland Hospice, 2801 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2000, Madison, WI 53718.