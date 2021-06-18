Daun, Robert J.

MADISON - Robert J. Daun, 84 died peacefully June 16, 2021 in Madison, WI. "Bob" was born on June 20, 1936 in Suamico, WI to Richard and Frances (Stenz) Daun. He was the youngest of four children and brother to Gerald (Gerry) and sisters Rose and Lorena.

He studied at St. Norbert College in De Pere, WI and received a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1958. In a fortuitous alignment of the stars, he found himself with the lead role in the production of "Finian's Rainbow" and in need of some extra vocal practice. Here, he met Helen "Lolly" Schlack who, working with the Green Bay Music Association, was available to help prepare the actors for their solos in the show. On June 13, 1959 Bob married Lolly and they began a lifelong residency in Madison, WI.

He started his professional career at the Wisconsin Alumni Research foundation (WARF) in Madison for 37 years rising through the ranks to eventually become Director of Research, specializing in analytical methods development for detection of extreme low levels of pesticides and the products of their metabolism.

As a boy he loved baseball, duck hunting, and walks with his mother in the local woods near their home. His love for chemistry was most certainly inspired as a boy by watching his father manage a farmer co-op cheese factory in Ellisville, WI. In his later years, he would love to tell anyone who would listen the step by step process by which fresh milk from the surrounding dairy farms would become Wisconsin cheese.

In retirement, he took up woodworking. He had an incredible ability to conceive a design in his head and then just start cutting, sanding, and gluing- ultimately producing some of the most beautiful furniture in their home. He also developed a love to turn wooden bowls on his lathe. He made hundreds of bowls, with no two alike. He was a master craftsman and the beauty of the finished product brought him great satisfaction and joy.

He was friendly to everyone he met and could make easy conversation regardless of whether the person was a PhD scientist, an everyday factory worker, or a homeless person trying to get his/her feet back on the ground. He and Lolly were long time members of St Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Madison and more recently at St Thomas Aquinas Church. Both Bob and Lolly were active in the church choir and found special fellowship and long-lasting friendship with many other choir members over the years. Bob is survived by his wife, his four sons Michael (Marita), Joseph (Rae Leigh), William (Karin), and Mark (Julie) and 7 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday at the church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, and to get the details for the livestream of Bob's Mass, please visit:www.ryanfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

