Dohse, Robert D.

FITCHBURG - Robert D. "Bob" Dohse, age 83, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at St. Mary's Care Center.

He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa and worked in sales throughout his life. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Joyce.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be gifted in Robert's name to St. Mary's Care Center, 3401 Maple Grove Drive, Verona, for their generous support and care of Bob. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

