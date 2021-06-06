Menu
Robert Dohse
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
2950 Chapel Valley Rd
Fitchburg, WI

Dohse, Robert D.

FITCHBURG - Robert D. "Bob" Dohse, age 83, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at St. Mary's Care Center.

He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa and worked in sales throughout his life. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Joyce.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be gifted in Robert's name to St. Mary's Care Center, 3401 Maple Grove Drive, Verona, for their generous support and care of Bob. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
