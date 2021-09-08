Dvorak, Robert B. "Bob"

STOUGHTON - Robert B. "Bob" Dvorak, age 88, of Stoughton, passed away at his home on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. He was born on July 10, 1933, in Madison, the son of John and Helen (Francis) Dvorak. Bob graduated from Madison East High School, Class of 1951, followed by UW-Madison and GMI in Flint, Mich. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, during which time he spent one year in Korea. He married Elizabeth "Betty" DeHaan on July 27, 1957, in Madison. Bob owned and operated Dvorak Chevrolet for 32 years, followed by 20 years as a real estate broker. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 69 for over 64 years and actively involved with St. Vincent de Paul for over 30 years.

Bob loved traveling. Throughout the years he and Betty traveled all over the U.S. in their camper, as well as visited all seven continents.

Robert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty; six children, Bob (Laura) Dvorak, Gary (Nancy) Dvorak, Cindy (Tom) Giesen, Jeff (Vickie) Dvorak, Mike (Roxy) Dvorak and Kathy (Lonnie) Bible; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Helen (Don) Staley; and numerous other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Megan Dvorak; three brothers; and one sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ANN CATHOLIC PARISH, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, with Father Randy Budnar and Monsignor Gerard Healy concelebrating. Burial will be held at St. Ann Cemetery with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry or St. Ann Catholic Parish. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51

(608) 873-4590