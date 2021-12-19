Finley, Robert M. "Bob"

MADISON - Robert M. "Bob" Finley, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Waunakee Manor. He was born on July 27, 1929, in Janesville, the son of Raymond H. and Margaret (Martin) Finley.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, he worked for American Family Insurance and later as an attorney for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Robert is survived by two sons, Michael Finley and Casey (Joan) Finley; two grandchildren, Brogan Finley and Katerina Finley; and two sisters, Eileen (Gil) Kania and Peggy Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; and brother, Gene Finley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. A luncheon will follow at the church. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

