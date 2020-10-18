Geishirt, Robert "Bobby G"

STOUGHTON - Robert "Bobby G" Geishirt, age 61, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by his family. He was born to Ronald and Miyoko Geishirt of Deerfield, on July 3, 1959.

Bob was a 1977 graduate of Deerfield High School, where he participated in football, wrestling and weightlifting, setting many school records. Throughout high school, he created his own body shop, Bob's Body Works. Upon graduation, Bob continued to run his body shop until he decided to make a career change, to the insurance industry. In 1990, he took a job with USAA, where he worked for 30 years. During his tenure, Bob was involved with many nationwide catastrophes as a damage appraiser. He retired in 2018. Bob truly was a jack of all trades. The saying, "If Bob can't fix it, no one can," is well known to those closest to him.

In 1995, Bob married the love of his life, Connie (Bennett), and was instantly blessed with two children, Megan and Justin. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family. An avid outdoorsman, Bob enjoyed his yearly hunting trip with his folks in the infamous "Winnebago." Bob and Connie also cherished their annual fishing trips to Canada. In 2003, they established Pleasant Springs Pub, a local watering hole, for their friends. Over the years, many lasting friendships and memories were made at "The Pub." Bob enjoyed cooking, especially his award-winning chili.

Bob is survived by his wife, Connie; his daughter, Megan (Tyler); son, Justin (Jessica); his parents, Ronald and Miyoko; sisters, Betty (Wade) Cantrell of Pleasant Hill, Calif., and Patricia (Dave) DesRochers of Deerfield; grandchildren, Ethan, Aidan, Alana and Robert; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held next summer. Memorials may be gifted in Bob's name to Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support and as a special thank you.

