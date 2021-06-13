Gille, Robert John "Bob"

ROCKFORD - Robert "Bob" John Gille passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Bob was born at St Mary's Hospital, Madison, Wis., on April 30, 1935, the son of Raymond John Gille and Mary Gertrude (Collins) Gille.

He grew up in Gratiot, Wis., and graduated from Gratiot High School in 1953. He attended St. Norbert's College in DePere, Wis., for one year, then transferred to St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee. He was ordained a Roman Catholic priest in the Diocese of Madison on May 25, 1963. For 30 years he served the diocese in various parishes and positions. He moved to Rockford in 1992 and worked for Christiansen-Simms Funeral Home.

He married Roberta Stiles on July 13, 1993, in Las Vegas, Nev. Their marriage was blessed by Bishop Wirtz on May 10, 1996, at St. Patrick Church, Madison, Wis.

He was a member of St. James Church, Rockford, where he served as co-chairman of the Cornucopia Food Pantry, served on the Peace and Justice Committee, was an usher, and taught CCD classes. Bob made many friends working with the food pantry as he worked with the Salvation Army, NI Food Bank and other food pantries in Rockford.

Bob was especially known for his great stories of growing up in the small town of Gratiot with Brown dog, his days in the seminary, his love of golfing, his Irish heritage, and his most unique and infectious laugh.

He is survived by his brother-in-law, Bob Lochner; nieces, Anne (John) Reinicke, Susan Lochner, and Mary Kay (Isaac) Trejo; nephew, Dan (Ann) Lochner; eight Lochner great-nieces and great-nephews; six Lochner great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; Stiles in-laws; 22 Stiles nieces and nephews; 22 Stiles great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Roberta (Stiles) Gille; his sister, Mary Sarajane Lochner; several Stiles in-laws; and a Stiles great=niece.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, with a visitation at 10 a.m. until time of the Mass at the church. Burial in St. Mary/St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Church or Cornucopia Food Pantry. The family was assisted by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. Send condolences and share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.