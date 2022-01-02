Graupner, Robert David

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Robert David Graupner (David) was born May 2, 1957, in Salina, Kan., and died Dec. 20, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was 64 years old.

David was born to Robert "Bob" Graupner and Barbara "Bobbie" Graupner, the fourth of their five children. He grew up in New Jersey, leaving to attend the University of Nebraska, where he met and married Tamlynn "Tammy" Smith. They had three sons together, and he was immensely proud of them. His 30-year career in radio broadcasting took him to various communities across the U.S. He and Tammy subsequently divorced but remained friendly through the years.

He met and married Joanne Bruton in 2001 in Dallas. They retired in 2009 and lived in northwest Arkansas and north Texas, prior to moving to Colorado Springs in 2016.

David's love of gardening included growing many orchids. He also raised and released bees, as well as providing much needed habitat for them. He loved to tell stories, most of which had little basis in the truth. David was a lifelong dog lover and frequently brought his dog to work before retiring.

David was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Bobbie Graupner; brother, Scott Graupner; and sister, Susan Graupner.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Graupner of Colorado Springs; ex-wife, Tammy Sallows of Madison, Wis.; sister, Nancy Graupner (Jim) of Brewster, Mass.; brother, Peter Graupner, also of Massachusetts; sons, Dan Graupner (Amy), Ben Graupner, and Neil Graupner (Kelley); and grandchildren, Stella Graupner, Henry Graupner, Lemuel Graupner, and baby Graupner, coming in 2022, all of the Madison, Wis., area; in addition to several nieces and nephews, an entire family of in-laws, and beloved pets, George and Ira (aka "the puppy brothers") and kitty, Leon.

A memorial service is pending to be held in Wisconsin in late April/early May. If desired, memorial donations may be made in David's name to Pollinator Partnership at https://www.pollinator.org/donation-tribute.