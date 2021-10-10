Menu
Robert Gurske
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Gurske, Robert J.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Robert J. Gurske, 90, of Pinellas Park, Fla., passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2021, at Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Pinellas Park, Fla. He was born on Aug. 4, 1931, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Fred and Sophia Gurske. Bob served in the U.S. Navy (USS Ulvert M. Moore) before graduating from the UW-Madison in 1957 with a BBA in accounting. He retired as President of Mautz Paint in Madison, Wis., in 1995. Eventually he relocated to Pinellas Park, Fla. Although he lived in Florida, he remained a loyal Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan. Throughout the years, Bob was an avid and passionate buyer/seller of anything collectible.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Geraldine "Geri"; and nephew, Mark.

He is survived by his partner of over 25 years, Nancy; his six children, Joan (Don), Peggy (Jon), Helen (Randy), Tom (Mary), Jane (Terry), and Bill (Jennifer); his nephew, Frank (Arlene); grandchildren, Tori, Pamela, Karen, Mary Claire, Elizabeth, Lexus, Anthony, Austin and Kimberly; and great-grandchildren, Nora, Anna, Ali, Alexis, Trey, Molly, Elizabeth, Greg and Damion. He will be greatly missed!

A private service is planned at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in December.



Published by Madison.com on Oct. 10, 2021.
So many wonderful memories with you. I hope my dad Dan Drury and you are reminiscing about living a wonderful life. RIP.
Paula Drury Accettura
Friend
October 11, 2021
I know that even though you have a loss, you still have some great memories. I hope those memories will give you comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of sorrow. Please accept my most deepest condolences.
Simone Taylor
October 11, 2021
Sincere condolences to you all. I remember Bob helping us celebrate the Fourth of July with his yard fire works and sparklers. My boys always enjoyed that! May your many memories carry you through this sad time and beyond. Warm regards, teresaH
Teresa Hafner
Family
October 11, 2021
