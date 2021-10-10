Gurske, Robert J.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Robert J. Gurske, 90, of Pinellas Park, Fla., passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2021, at Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Pinellas Park, Fla. He was born on Aug. 4, 1931, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Fred and Sophia Gurske. Bob served in the U.S. Navy (USS Ulvert M. Moore) before graduating from the UW-Madison in 1957 with a BBA in accounting. He retired as President of Mautz Paint in Madison, Wis., in 1995. Eventually he relocated to Pinellas Park, Fla. Although he lived in Florida, he remained a loyal Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan. Throughout the years, Bob was an avid and passionate buyer/seller of anything collectible.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Geraldine "Geri"; and nephew, Mark.

He is survived by his partner of over 25 years, Nancy; his six children, Joan (Don), Peggy (Jon), Helen (Randy), Tom (Mary), Jane (Terry), and Bill (Jennifer); his nephew, Frank (Arlene); grandchildren, Tori, Pamela, Karen, Mary Claire, Elizabeth, Lexus, Anthony, Austin and Kimberly; and great-grandchildren, Nora, Anna, Ali, Alexis, Trey, Molly, Elizabeth, Greg and Damion. He will be greatly missed!

A private service is planned at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in December.