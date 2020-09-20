Hackman, Robert J. "Bob"

HONOLULU, Hawaii - Robert J. "Bob" Hackman, age 71, of Honolulu, Hawaii, formerly of Madison, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 26, 2020.

Bob was born May 28, 1949, to Robert H. Hackman and Jean Cavanaugh Hackman in Cleveland, Ohio, and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, where he graduated from Boardman High School. He graduated cum laude from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1971 and from Northwestern University with a Juris Doctor in 1974.

Professionally, Bob practiced law with the U.S. Attorney's offices in Chicago, Denver, and Honolulu before transitioning to private practice in Honolulu with the law firm of Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel. When Bob, his wife, and daughter moved back to "the mainland," he worked for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue as Deputy Chief Counsel in Madison, Wis. After several years of barely surviving Wisconsin winters, Bob retired for the first time and moved back to Hawaii. The law firm of Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel welcomed Bob back and he worked there until his retirement in 2019 at the age of 70. Bob was truly "one of the good guys." He was honest, hardworking, and fair in all aspects of his life.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Lilly Hackman; and former wife (but forever friend), Robin Hackman, both of Madison, Wis. We are heartbroken that we were not able to be with Bob in his final moments, but we take some comfort in knowing that he passed away in what he always called "his spiritual home," Hawaii.

There will be no services. If you would like to donate in Bob's memory, please consider one of his favorite charities: Catholic Charities, USA or The Hawaiian Humane Society.