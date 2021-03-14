Menu
Robert Harrison
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Harrison, Robert L.

STOUGHTON – Robert L. Harrison, age 82, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. He was born on May 10, 1938, in Sumpter, Wis., to Royce and Lorene (Litscher) Harrison.

The eldest of five, Robert was raised in North Freedom and attended Baraboo High School. He married Diane Segebrecht on July 1, 1961, in Madison. Robert was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. He owned and operated a large farm in Stoughton for nearly 15 years. As the children moved out, Robert started B & D Roofing and Siding. He was quite proud of his business and was very dedicated to its success.

Robert enjoyed getting together with family at gatherings/holiday events and loved playing with the grandkids. He was an avid Packers and Badgers football fan. Robert loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed keeping bees and feeding and watching the birds. He also enjoyed antiquing with friends and was active as a volunteer at the Rock River Thresheree.

Robert is survived by his wife, Diane; two daughters, Teresa (Jeff) Kleinschmidt and Lisa Jacobson; son, Robert Harrison Jr.; granddaughter, Sara (Antonio) Coronel; former son-in-law, Brian Jacobson; three grandsons, Doug Jacobson, Chris (Ashley) Jacobson and Paul Kleinschmidt; two great-grandsons, Tyler Jacobson and Sylvan Kleinschmidt; great-granddaughter, Marvella Kleinschmidt; sister, Janice Weisel; and two brothers, Jim Harrison and Don (Deb) Harrison. He was preceded in death by both parents; and brother, Royce Harrison Jr.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with Pastor Paula Geister-Jones presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home with updated hours from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Mar
20
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bob {most folks called him Bob} was a neighbor for most of the years I have lived in the area. I had occasion to work with him in both farming and roof work. He was honest, trustworthy, and relable. When dealing with our fellow man one can not ask more than that.
CLAIRMONT BREKKEN
March 15, 2021
