Robert James Hebl

Oct 4, 1931 - March 18, 2022

PORTAGE – Robert James Hebl, age 90, of Portage, WI, passed away peacefully during a prayer service on March 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, wife, Beverly; children: Jeanne, Diane, Brian, Greg, and Jeff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church's temporary location, 2652 Murphy Rd., Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding and Robert's brother, Msgr. John H. Hebl as the concelebrate. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.