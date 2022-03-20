Robert Burdick Henrickson

May 13, 1926 - March 10, 2022

MADISON - Robert Burdick Henrickson, age 95, died at Oakwood Village in Madison, WI on March 10, 2022. He was born May 13, 1926, in Cornell, WI at Fern Grove Dairy Farm. He attended Cornell schools, then served in the army as an MP in Germany 1945-46. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he earned a degree in Chemistry and played trombone in the band. He then earned a master's in analytical chemistry from the University of Minnesota. His career as a chemist was spent in Rochester, NY at Eastman Kodak and a local hospital, with a job on the YMCA staff for two years in between. In 1975 he moved to McFarland, WI to be near family. He volunteered as a math/science tutor for 11 years at McFarland High School and was named McFarland's Citizen of the Year in 2000.

He was preceded in death by parents Allen and Olive (Burdick) Henrickson; sister Nelda Pierce and brother-in-law Richard; and great nephew Dan Pizzutti. He is survived by nephews and nieces Paul Pierce (Joanne Fuller) of OR; Laura (Jay) Gilbert of NE; Allen (Katie) Pierce of WI, Elise (Ray) Betz of MT, and great nephews Allen and Philip Gilbert and Robert Pierce.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

