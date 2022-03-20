Menu
Robert Burdick Henrickson
1926 - 2022
McFarland High School
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Robert Burdick Henrickson

May 13, 1926 - March 10, 2022

MADISON - Robert Burdick Henrickson, age 95, died at Oakwood Village in Madison, WI on March 10, 2022. He was born May 13, 1926, in Cornell, WI at Fern Grove Dairy Farm. He attended Cornell schools, then served in the army as an MP in Germany 1945-46. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he earned a degree in Chemistry and played trombone in the band. He then earned a master's in analytical chemistry from the University of Minnesota. His career as a chemist was spent in Rochester, NY at Eastman Kodak and a local hospital, with a job on the YMCA staff for two years in between. In 1975 he moved to McFarland, WI to be near family. He volunteered as a math/science tutor for 11 years at McFarland High School and was named McFarland's Citizen of the Year in 2000.

He was preceded in death by parents Allen and Olive (Burdick) Henrickson; sister Nelda Pierce and brother-in-law Richard; and great nephew Dan Pizzutti. He is survived by nephews and nieces Paul Pierce (Joanne Fuller) of OR; Laura (Jay) Gilbert of NE; Allen (Katie) Pierce of WI, Elise (Ray) Betz of MT, and great nephews Allen and Philip Gilbert and Robert Pierce.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 20, 2022.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
He was the best! He tutored me in math in 1996 or 1997. His patient and kind demeanor helped me so much. He made a huge difference for me with my math confidence. McFarland High School and the world were a better place because of Mr. Henrickson.
Leah Christianson
School
March 21, 2022
Such a gentle and helpful man! He tutored me in calculus in 2000-2001. In fact, I found myself, just this past week, encouraging a retired man at my church that he could make a significant impact on others if he tutored like Mr Henrickson did. I'm so thankful for not only his care for me but how he modeled generousity and servant heartedness.
Adam Peck
School
March 21, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 20, 2022
