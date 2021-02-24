Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Hodge
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Hodge, Robert C.

MADISON - Robert C. Hodge, 87, died in Madison on Feb. 21, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eileen; his two children, Elizabeth and Andrew; his granddaughter, Kiya; his daughter-in-law, Andrea; his sister-in-law, Marianne Hodge; and his sister- and brother-in-law, Judith and Joseph Musgrave. He is also survived by his beloved cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Madeline; and brother, James.

Bob was born and raised in New York City. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served four years, including tours in Japan as a medic during the Korean War. He then attended and graduated St. John's University in New York City. His career was spent in human resources management, ending as VP of Human Resources for the medical products group of a British multinational. After retirement he was an active volunteer with a number of organizations, particularly the Madison Literacy Council. For more than 15 years, Bob was a volunteer language skills tutor at Thoreau Elementary School. A world traveler, a builder of model sailing ships, an avid and eclectic reader, a writer of poetry and short stories, he was a man of many interests. He will be dearly missed by his family and his devoted circle of friends.

There will be a visitation for Bob on Saturday, Feb. 27 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., Madison, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A celebration of Bob's life will be at 1 p.m. The memorial service will also be livestreamed; please see the funeral home website for more information on Friday, Feb. 26. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank (www.secondharvestmadison.org). The family thanks Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cress Funeral Home
6021 University Ave., Madison, WI
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Cress Funeral Home
6021 University Ave., Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Thinking of you and holding you close in my heart.
Lucie Forbes
February 27, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you and family , Eileen . May he Rest In Peace
Radha
February 24, 2021
May his memory be for a blessing
Susie
February 24, 2021
I feel privileged having known Bob. My thoughts are with his family.
Kim
February 24, 2021
I only knew Bob for a few years, but his warm sense of humor and gentlemen´s grace will be remembered for a long time. The world is a little dimmer without that twinkle in his eyes.
Reni
February 24, 2021
Deborah Jackson
February 24, 2021
. Our hearts and prayers are with all our families heart and prayers go out to you all, and only wish we were there to hold your hands during these tough days. We all have so many fond memories of all the good moments we were able to share together. God Bless .you all.
Harry W. Huckemeyer
February 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results