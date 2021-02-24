Hodge, Robert C.

MADISON - Robert C. Hodge, 87, died in Madison on Feb. 21, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eileen; his two children, Elizabeth and Andrew; his granddaughter, Kiya; his daughter-in-law, Andrea; his sister-in-law, Marianne Hodge; and his sister- and brother-in-law, Judith and Joseph Musgrave. He is also survived by his beloved cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Madeline; and brother, James.

Bob was born and raised in New York City. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served four years, including tours in Japan as a medic during the Korean War. He then attended and graduated St. John's University in New York City. His career was spent in human resources management, ending as VP of Human Resources for the medical products group of a British multinational. After retirement he was an active volunteer with a number of organizations, particularly the Madison Literacy Council. For more than 15 years, Bob was a volunteer language skills tutor at Thoreau Elementary School. A world traveler, a builder of model sailing ships, an avid and eclectic reader, a writer of poetry and short stories, he was a man of many interests. He will be dearly missed by his family and his devoted circle of friends.

There will be a visitation for Bob on Saturday, Feb. 27 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., Madison, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A celebration of Bob's life will be at 1 p.m. The memorial service will also be livestreamed; please see the funeral home website for more information on Friday, Feb. 26. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank (www.secondharvestmadison.org). The family thanks Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406