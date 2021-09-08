Hoel, Robert A.

STOUGHTON - Robert A. Hoel, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born in Cambridge on April 6, 1929, the son of Martin and Karen Hoel. Bob attended country school and farmed with his family. He worked for General Motors in Janesville and in social work at Martin Lutheran Home before starting his own house-painting business. On June 15, 1953, Bob married Shirley Obrecht. Together they enjoyed antiquing, traveling, and wintering in Florida. Bob enjoyed his flowers and tending to his yard. He was a dedicated member of the Bible Baptist Church of Utica.

Bob is survived by two sons, Ken and Brad (Mary) Hoel; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-granddaughters; three sisters, Betty Shield, Elsie (Kenny) Splinter, and Helen (Clifford) Bakken; many nieces and nephews; relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; and many siblings.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH OF UTICA, 2095 County Road W, with Pastor Paul Oatsvall officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon immediately following in the church fellowship hall. Burial will take place in Lutheran Cemetery South at a later date. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at church.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. or to Bible Baptist Church of Utica. A special thank you to the staff of Agrace, and to Mary for all of her care and support of Bob. Please share your memories of Bob by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

