Robert Hoel
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI

Hoel, Robert A.

STOUGHTON - Robert A. Hoel, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born in Cambridge on April 6, 1929, the son of Martin and Karen Hoel. Bob attended country school and farmed with his family. He worked for General Motors in Janesville and in social work at Martin Lutheran Home before starting his own house-painting business. On June 15, 1953, Bob married Shirley Obrecht. Together they enjoyed antiquing, traveling, and wintering in Florida. Bob enjoyed his flowers and tending to his yard. He was a dedicated member of the Bible Baptist Church of Utica.

Bob is survived by two sons, Ken and Brad (Mary) Hoel; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-granddaughters; three sisters, Betty Shield, Elsie (Kenny) Splinter, and Helen (Clifford) Bakken; many nieces and nephews; relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; and many siblings.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH OF UTICA, 2095 County Road W, with Pastor Paul Oatsvall officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon immediately following in the church fellowship hall. Burial will take place in Lutheran Cemetery South at a later date. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at church.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. or to Bible Baptist Church of Utica. A special thank you to the staff of Agrace, and to Mary for all of her care and support of Bob. Please share your memories of Bob by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect St., P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bible Baptist Church of Utica
2095 County Road W, Utica, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Family of Bob, We knew Bob through Lutheran Social Services, working at their residential treatment program in Stoughton. Bob was incredibly patient working with kids that had emotional issues and trauma. He effectively used humor to redirect them. He had lots of funny puns. One line we remember from him is "Born in a basement and never brought up." Many mornings he would drop the kids off at school and then retreat to his "office," otherwise known as Moen's Bakery. His wife Shirley also worked for LSS and was his match in every way. His faith was his guide, and it rubbed off on other staff as well as the kids. Wit Love, Great Memories, and Condolences from Dave and Randi Thorson, Cambridge
Dave and Randi Thorson
Work
September 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
September 8, 2021
