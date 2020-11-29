Hopp, Robert Henry

MERRIMAC - Robert Henry Hopp, age 62, passed away after an extended illness on Nov. 23, 2020. Rob was born on Sept. 7, 1958, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Robert Edward and Shirley (Wagnaar) Hopp. He grew up in Chicago and Palatine, Ill., with his three older sisters – Kathy, Chris, and Debbie; the family later moved to Merrimac, Wis., in 1976, where he attended Sauk Prairie High School and graduated in 1977.

In 1980 he met his future wife, Michele Bollfrass, while working at the Shopper Stopper in Merrimac. He worked as a delivery driver, and Michele caught his eye as she worked in the office. While they were dating, he joined the Sundog band as their drummer, and he later joined the Lightning Ridge band as their drummer. On Dec. 17, 1983, Rob and Michele were married at Merrimac United Methodist Church and later became parents to Amanda (Sonny) Webb and Ryan (Stacy Dullum) Hopp. Rob has lovingly helped to raise his grandchildren, Ana, Adam, Gabriel, Aubrianna, Addison, Nicole, Allison, Victoria; and a great-grandson, Mason.

Rob was a hard worker and a very creative man. He worked as a musician, photographer, driver, bartender, sales associate, and medical assistant. He loved to help people and volunteered as a firefighter and first responder with Merrimac Fire and Rescue, as an ambulance driver with Lodi Ambulance, and an EMT with Sauk Prairie Ambulance.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and spent every spare moment outside. He was a member of Merrimac UMC, where he was a drummer in their praise band. Rob deeply loved his family, friends, neighbors, and pets. He was a prankster, told corny jokes and then smiled with his beautiful crooked smile.

Rest in peace, Rob, and we will see you on the other side. A private family service will be held.

Rob's family would like to extend their gratitude to their family, friends, and neighbors who helped Rob enjoy his last years, letting him fish on their piers, letting him give their dogs treats, taking him hunting, and for being his friend; and special thanks to Nurse Kate from Homeward Bound, Nurse Sue from Inclusa and Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek for their compassionate care.

