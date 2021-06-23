Kalscheur, Robert J. "Bob"

WAUWATOSA – Robert J. "Bob" Kalscheur, age 89, passed away peacefully after a short illness on June 20, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Patricia for 63 years; loving father of Mary (David) May, Theresa (David) Islo, and Ann (William) Kalscheur-Suarez; proud grandfather of Erin, Erik, and Elle Islo; and also survived by sister, Luella Kruska; sister-in-law, Armella Kalscheur; and many nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Louis and Eleanor Kalscheur; siblings, Rosemary Statz, Patricia Mack, and Reginald Kalscheur; and brothers-in-law, Robert Statz, Clifford Mack, and Eugene Kruska.

Robert was born and raised on the Kalscheur family farm in Ashton, Wis. He was valedictorian of the 1949 class of Middleton High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in electrical engineering in 1961 and spent 32 years with Wisconsin Electric Power Co.

Robert was a choir member at St. Mary's Visitation parish for 50 years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3702 and served as Grand Knight, while supporting the council for many years as financial secretary and longtime editor of the Council's Knight News. He was a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Bishop Arnold Assembly since 2002 (Honor Guard requested) and sang with Knights of Columbus choral group for many years.

Robert was a longtime member of the Golden K - Kiwanis Club of Elm Grove and enjoyed opening weekly meetings in song and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Robert enjoyed bowling, home projects, photography, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. He spent happy hours in retirement, taking up golf at the age of 76.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Leroy Seymour and the many caring doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital, along with the Rev. Peter Claver Opara of the Order of St. Camillus.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 25 at ST. MARY'S VISITATION CATHOLIC CHURCH ATRIUM, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. A reception after the burial will be held at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Relevant Radio, Children's Hospital Foundation, Knights of Columbus Foundation Council #3702 or any charity of your choice.