Knight, Robert H.

POYNETTE – Robert H. Knight, age 79, of Poynette, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home in Poynette.

Robert was born on April 23, 1942, in Janesville, the son of Donald and Bessie (Frye) Knight. On Sept. 4, 1965, Robert married Janice Kisting in Richland Center, Wis. Together they raised three children, Michelle, Robin and Patrick.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janice Knight, Poynette; his children, Michelle (Jeffrey) Arentson, Sun Prairie, Robin (Dennis) Wolfe, Stoughton, and Patrick Knight, Madison; three grandchildren, James (Michelle) Wolfe, Jeffrey Arentson and Samuel Arentson; three great-grandchildren, Jase, Maddie and Peyton; his brother, Charles (Carol) Knight, Billings, Mont.; his sister, Ruby Nelson, Buckeye, Ariz.; other relatives; and many friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edward and Donald "Bud"; and two sisters, Louise and Betty.

A celebration of life will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at the home of his daughter, Michelle, 880 Barbara Street, Sun Prairie. Inurnment will be private.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.