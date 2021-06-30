Menu
Robert Knight
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St
Poynette, WI

Knight, Robert H.

POYNETTE – Robert H. Knight, age 79, of Poynette, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home in Poynette.

Robert was born on April 23, 1942, in Janesville, the son of Donald and Bessie (Frye) Knight. On Sept. 4, 1965, Robert married Janice Kisting in Richland Center, Wis. Together they raised three children, Michelle, Robin and Patrick.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janice Knight, Poynette; his children, Michelle (Jeffrey) Arentson, Sun Prairie, Robin (Dennis) Wolfe, Stoughton, and Patrick Knight, Madison; three grandchildren, James (Michelle) Wolfe, Jeffrey Arentson and Samuel Arentson; three great-grandchildren, Jase, Maddie and Peyton; his brother, Charles (Carol) Knight, Billings, Mont.; his sister, Ruby Nelson, Buckeye, Ariz.; other relatives; and many friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edward and Donald "Bud"; and two sisters, Louise and Betty.

A celebration of life will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at the home of his daughter, Michelle, 880 Barbara Street, Sun Prairie. Inurnment will be private.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
at the home of his daughter, Michelle
880 Barbara Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.