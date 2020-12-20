Kraft, Robert Charles "Bob"

MADISON - Robert Charles "Bob" Kraft took the last step in life's journey on Dec. 11, 2020, passing on and into the arms of Our Father after a brief but valiant battle against Covid-19.

The son of George and Helen Kraft, Bob was born in Madison on Oct. 31, 1924, and spent his entire life a proud Madisonian.

Upon graduation from Edgewood High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during World War II in both Burma and India. Upon discharge, he continued his education and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with degree in mechanical engineering.

On May 21, 1948, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Virginia Grimm, and they spent the next 72+ years together. During that time, they raised three children, Mark Alan, Robert Michael "Mike" and Kathleen Ann "Kay."

Upon graduation from the University of Wisconsin he was employed by the State of Wisconsin as a power planet engineer and worked on the design of central power/heating plants at major state facilities, including Mendota Mental Health Center in Madison. Bob left state service to work for Weiler and Strang as mechanical design engineer and construction field engineer. In 1960 he established a partnership called Krueger Kraft and Associates. Holy Name Seminary, rumored to be the largest construction project in the State of Wisconsin in 1964, was their premier achievement. In 1965, Bob established Architects-Engineers, Inc. (AEI). He managed AEI for the next 25 years, retiring in 1990. During those years, he and the firm were responsible for the design of many Catholic Churches and ancillary facilities in Southern Wisconsin and Iowa. St. Clement, Lancaster; St. Rose of Lima, Cuba City; Sacred Heart, Reedsburg; St. Olaf's, DeForest; St. Joseph's, Marion, Iowa; and Resurrection Parish, Dubuque, Iowa, are just a few churches AEI was responsible for.

Aside from work, Bob was a founding member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Council 4527. He is also past president of The Madison Coin Club.

Upon retirement, Bob continued to work on state projects as an LTE. He and Gini traveled to numerous AARP Elder Hostels in the south, west and eastern U.S. He continued to play golf and collect and appraise coins.

Bob is survived by his wife, Virginia "Gini"; brother, John Kraft; son, Mark Kraft (Linda); daughter, Kay Muchow (Stan); daughter-in-law, Terry Kraft; along with seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, George Kraft; sister, Margaret "Peggie" Stettenbenz; and son, Mike.

Due to the pandemic, private family services will be held.

A special thanks to the compassionate staff at Agrace Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

