Laird, Robert D. "Bob"

SPRING GREEN - Robert "Bob" D. Laird, age 74, of Spring Green reunited with his beloved wife on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 following a long illness.

Bob was born on August 19, 1947 in Otho, Iowa to Robert Laird and Edith Jeysaird (Dean) Keele. He was the oldest of nine children.

He worked at Litho Productions as a book bindery foreman for 35 years, a career he loved.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

