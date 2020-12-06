Lovick, Robert L.

MADISON - Robert L. Lovick, age 81, passed away surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home. He was born on Feb. 23, 1939, in Waunakee, Wis., the son of Clarence and Irene (Powers) Lovick. Bob attended Waunakee High School. He was united in marriage to Helen Angell on Oct. 26, 1957, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waunakee. Bob was known for his strong work ethic and worked for both the City of Madison and Xerox for many years.

Bob was a jack of all trades and was willing to help anyone in need. He enjoyed Ford vehicles and aviation and cherished his two dogs, Buddy and Mack.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen; his children, Robert (Debbie) Lovick Jr., Kim (Bruce) Squires, Kari (Howard) Nelson and Tim (Debbie) Lovick; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Biwersi and Debbie (Tim) Wendt; sisters-in-law, Rosie McGrew, Kathy Angell and Pat Lovick; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings; and son-in-law, Brad Nelson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care they gave Bob.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue, with Deacon Todd Martin officiating. Due to the Covid pandemic, social distancing and mask wearing will be required at the church. For livestreaming information and to view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

