VERONA - Robert J. McNallie, age 70, of Verona, Wis., passed away on Dec. 15, 2020, after a 15-month battle with cancer, with his family by his side.

Robert "Bob" was born on Nov. 22, 1950, and grew up in Osseo, Wis., to parents Nelson and Hilda (Gunderson) McNallie. Bob graduated from Osseo High School in 1968. Bob married Barbara Sternke in Wauwatosa, Wis., on Dec. 27, 1975.

Throughout his career, Bob was employed as a vocational evaluator, school psychologist, special education director, and school principal. His career took him from Sebring, Fla., to Fond du Lac, Wis., to South Wayne, Wis., and then to Verona, Wis. He retired from the Verona School District position of Director/Principal of Core Knowledge Charter School in 2012.

Bob had interests in most types of sport, including the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and auto racing. He loved spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren. He and Barbara traveled to all but three of the United States and to over 30 international countries. He loved talking and telling stories and jokes. Bob was also past president of the Ygdrasil Literary Society of Madison. He enjoyed volunteering at the American Red Cross in Madison as a blood delivery driver.

Bob will be lovingly missed by his wife, Barbara, of 44 years; his sons, Ryan (Amy) of Brookfield, Wis., and Shane (Sara) of Verona, Wis.; grandchildren, Nolan, Claire, Miles McNallie and Mya Lopez; brother, Jerald (Lois) McNallie of Eau Claire, Wis.; sister, Judy (Gerald) Ekern of Black River Falls, Wis.; sister-in-law, Laurie McNallie of Minnesota; cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nanette Tidquist; brother, Ronald McNallie; nephew, Nathan McNallie; and cousins.

We would like to thank Dr. Sam Lubner of UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare for all their support and care.

Due to the unfortunate circumstances of Covid-19, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, American Red Cross, or Core Knowledge Charter School in Verona, Wis.

