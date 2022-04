Miller, Robert D. "Bob"

PORTAGE - Robert D. "Bob" Miller, age 88, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Tivoli in Portage.

Graveside services will be held at SILVER LAKE CEMETERY in Portage on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Leonard Allen officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.