Nachreiner, Robert L.

SPRING GREEN - Robert L. Nachreiner, age 86, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on June 3, 1935, in Spring Green, the son of Louis C. and Margaret E. Nachreiner. Bob grew up at The Prairie Cheese Factory that his parents owned and used to help his dad make cheese. He attended a one-room schoolhouse for eight years at Prairie View School on Highway 60. Bob graduated from Spring Green High School in 1953. He played cornet in the band and participated in three sports in high school: football, basketball and baseball. Bob played amateur sports for many years and finally retired from slow pitch softball at age 60! He married his high school sweetheart and his prom queen, Joann Thering, on Feb. 12, 1955. He attended UW-Madison and UW-Platteville before he enlisted in the U.S. Army in February 1955; after boot camp in Missouri, he was stationed in Georgia and Tokyo, Japan.

After returning to Spring Green, Bob worked for the State Natural Resources Department. He started his career at the U.S. Postal Service in 1958, starting as a clerk, then rural route carrier and retiring as postmaster in 1990. After retirement, he worked for the Spring Green Pharmacy part-time for 28 years. He was an avid golfer, being an original member at what now is The House on the Rock golf course. He was a member of the Spring Green Golf Club since 1946 and was president of the club for over 30 years. In 1965 he started the Spring Green Men's Golf League, played in it for 56 years and was the last living member of the original league roster. Bob missed only one match and in his lifetime and had six holes-in-one! He's been a member at St. John's Evangelist Church all his life. He served as council member, lector and usher. Bob was a member of the Spring Green Lions Club for over 50 years. He held the offices of president, secretary and director. Bob also served on the Spring Green Village Planning committee for several years.

Bob and Joann loved traveling by car. They spent time in Naples, Fla., during the winter for over 45 years. New York City, Washington, D.C., the Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone National Park were among their favorites destinations. Bob and Joann loved listening and dancing to big band and jazz music. Bob especially loved listening to Frank Sinatra. One of his favorite songs was My Way. He loved spending time with his many friends, enjoying a Budweiser, playing cards, eating, watching sporting events and spent many Friday nights at the "corner." He will miss those times! Bob was a loyal River Valley sport fan and of course loved his Badgers, Packers and Brewers.

Bob is survived by his five children, Cheri (Stan) Rogers, Dan (Janet) Nachreiner, Teri (Jim) Ruetten, Mary Lynn (Jeff) Johnson and Mike (Nancy) Nachreiner; 15 grandchildren, Steve (Christi), Melanie (Bill), Jamie, Jessica (Weston), Erica (Dic), Nicole (Jeremiah), Matt (Megan), Elli, Derek (Callie), Craig (Hana), Morgan, Emily, Brett, Tyler, and Megan; 20 great-grandchildren, Sean, Kyle, Skye, Jaxson, Lucas, Avery, Dayne, Raelynn, Kaitlynn, Brianna, Danny, JJ, Sumner, Vada, Raeshon, Kennedy, Hayden, McKenna, Cameron and Gavin; and one great-great-grandchild, Sean Jr. He will also be missed by his sister, Alice and her husband, Jon Wempner; sister-in-law, Roseann Beverly; brother-in-law, Leo Thering; and sister-in-law, Bernice Thering. He also will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Deniece Carver Feiner.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Joann; his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Joseph and Rose Thering; brothers-in-law, Harlan, Joseph, Louis, Fred and Al Thering, Linus Kraemer, Leonard Hanson and Richard Beverley; and sisters-in-law, Sister Josalia Thering, Florence Kraemer, Dorothy Hanson, baby Mary, Mary (Walsh) Thering, Maxine (Harrington) Thering, and Ruth (Davis) Thering.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their great care of Bob and a special thanks to his primary physician, Dr. Ellen Wermuth. A private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green, for immediate family and relatives only. Mass will begin at 11 a.m., with Father Garrett Kau officiating and burial at the St. John's Catholic Cemetery. The family requires everyone in attendance to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to River Valley School District (Stadium project) or Spring Green Municipal Golf Course. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.