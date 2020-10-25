Narf, Robert F.

MADISON – Robert F. Narf, of Madison, passed away on Sept. 29, 2020, peacefully at home with his three children by his side. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Norma (Wells) Narf.

Robert was born on Aug. 2, 1931, in Madison, to Axel Narf and Amy (Erickson), who emigrated from Sweden in early 1900. Born during the height of the Depression to hardworking immigrant parents, Robert learned early to waste not and fix what was broken. His dear older sister Ruth remembers him fondly as a helpful child who never did a thing wrong-he had other more rascally memories of roaming the Olbrich Atwood neighborhood, making fun where he could find it as the youngest of five children.

A proud Eastside native, Robert graduated Madison East High School second in his class in 1950 and continued until weeks before his death to organize a weekly breakfast for fellow alumni, aptly called The 50s Breakfast Club.

In 1951, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War until 1953. Upon returning from Korea, Robert met Norma Wells, his future wife, during a night out dancing in Lake Geneva.

Robert and Norma raised their three children in the postwar neighborhood of Eastmorland. He was a dutiful father and worked hard to give Norma and his children a comfortable life.

Robert joined the Madison Police Department in 1955 where he served the City for 32 years, retiring in 1987. He never advanced past the role of Sergeant, which he believed to be the best position on the Department.

Robert loved camping, fishing, and golf. He and Norma were true fans of all Wisconsin teams, and one knew not to call and interrupt when the Badgers, Brewers, or Packers were playing.

Robert did not leave behind libraries emblazoned with his name and there will be no tomes written of his greatness, but he was remarkable. He was our family's sun that each of us orbited. We will now have to learn to live life without him at our center.

He is survived by his sister, Ruth Theisen; his three children, Dennis Narf, Debra King (Gordy) and Deanna Smith (Raymond); six grandchildren, Shawn Smith, Amanda Hood, Jessica Glynn, Daniel Glynn, Kelly Glynn and Megan Meyers; and six great-grandchildren whom he adored.

Private family services were held.

