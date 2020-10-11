O'Neill, Robert J. "Bob"

SUN PRAIRIE/PHILADELPHIA – Robert J. "Bob" O'Neill, age 59, passed away suddenly on Oct. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born May 3, 1961, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of James and Jean O'Neill. He married Kimberly Chatelain on Sept. 11, 1993, in Philadelphia. He was a positive, happy, family man who dedicated his life to his family and his career at Tires Plus. His love for golf, great food, laughter and music is how he spent his free time. Everyone that knew Bob loved him. He will be forever in our hearts.

Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kimberly; children, Jaclyn (Joseph) Tool, Shannon O'Neill, Robert James (Marana) O'Neill, Brenna O'Neill; grandchildren, Mason, Chayse, Madyson, Claire, Olivia and Remington; brothers, Thomas (Donna) O'Neill, William O'Neill; and sister, Susan O'Neill. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Stephen and James.

A memorial gathering will be held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace in Sun Prairie.

A future service is being planned for Philadelphia.

Donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.

