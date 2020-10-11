Menu
Robert O'Neill
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020

O'Neill, Robert J. "Bob"

SUN PRAIRIE/PHILADELPHIA – Robert J. "Bob" O'Neill, age 59, passed away suddenly on Oct. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born May 3, 1961, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of James and Jean O'Neill. He married Kimberly Chatelain on Sept. 11, 1993, in Philadelphia. He was a positive, happy, family man who dedicated his life to his family and his career at Tires Plus. His love for golf, great food, laughter and music is how he spent his free time. Everyone that knew Bob loved him. He will be forever in our hearts.

Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kimberly; children, Jaclyn (Joseph) Tool, Shannon O'Neill, Robert James (Marana) O'Neill, Brenna O'Neill; grandchildren, Mason, Chayse, Madyson, Claire, Olivia and Remington; brothers, Thomas (Donna) O'Neill, William O'Neill; and sister, Susan O'Neill. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Stephen and James.

A memorial gathering will be held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace in Sun Prairie.

A future service is being planned for Philadelphia.

Donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
October 11, 2020