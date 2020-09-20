Olson, Robert J.

MADISON - After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, on Sept. 14, 2020, Robert J. Olson passed away at the age of 66.

Robb was born on Oct. 5, 1953, in Washburn, Wis. He attended Washburn High School. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1976, receiving a double degree in Special Education and Regular Education. In 1986 Robb received his Master's Degree in Special Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Robb taught special needs students for 34 years, starting his career with the D.C. Everest School District (Schofield, Wis.) and ending his career in 2009 with the McFarland School District.

One of Robb's most loved activities was traveling. He traveled much of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and numerous European countries. Many great adventures and memories were spent traveling with good friend, Steve Mally.

Robb was also a great sports fan, particularly of the Packers, Brewers, and UW Football and men's basketball team.

Robb was preceded in death by his father, Juel; and his mother, June. He is survived by his brother, Tim (Candi) Olson; and sisters, Julie (Joe) Jarrell, and Maggie (Pat) Pecher; and numerous nephews and nieces; and special friend, Bruce Fahrney. Family was very important to Robb and the many times spent in the backyard of sister Maggie's are forever cherished. Robb was so thankful for the many friends from the past and present that filled his life with special friendships and made him a better person with their presence in his life.

The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, CNAs, and PTs at SSM St. Mary's and Agrace Hospice Care for their special and loving care over those final days.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. Burial will take place at a later date at the discretion of the family, at the Washburn, Wis., cemetery next to his parents.

You're not forgotten, brother & uncle,

Nor shall you be,

As long as life and memory last,

We shall remember thee.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406