Palmer, Robert Harold

WAUPUN - Robert Harold Palmer, 48, of Waupun, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his residence.

Robert, or, as everyone called him, Palmer, was born July 23, 1972, in Stevens Point, the son of Roy and Sharon (Behn) Palmer. Robert graduated from Waupun High School. He worked at Centro for 23 years. Robert was an avid fisherman, gamer, and enjoyed marvel comics and watching wrestling.

Robert is survived by two aunts, Donna Behn of Middleton and Carolyn Behn of Waunakee; and uncles, Dennis (Dawn) Behn of Reedsburg, Donald (Pattie) Behn of Reedsburg, Daniel Oetzman of Hillsboro, and Gene Berg of Waunakee. He is also survived by his cousins and other relatives.

Robert was fortunate to have many good friends, including Barbara McCann and Teri Garcia, who cared for him during his last few months.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Sharon (Behn) Palmer; his aunts, Shirley (Behn) Oetzman, Betty (Behn) Berg, and Leta Palmer; and his cousin, Steven Oetzman.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Waupun Animal Shelter.

