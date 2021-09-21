Perry, Robert E.

MADISON - Robert E. Perry, 77, of Madison, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Robert was born March 9, 1944 in Madison to Willard and Laura (Massey) Perry. He was married April 17, 1965 in Madison to Janice A. DeGroff. Robert worked as a crane operator and a custodian at WPS and held various other part time jobs. Robert enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing. Robert proudley served his country during Vietnam as a member of the United States Navy.

Robert is survived by his wife, Janic; their children, Dorothea (David) Rudzitis, Janice (Zack) Walhovd, Tonia (Scott Sr.) Ready, Robert Jr. (Nancy) Perry; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio. Interment with Full military honors will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home and again from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.