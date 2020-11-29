Pound, Robert Arthur

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. - Robert Arthur Pound, born June 9, 1948, passed away peacefully at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2020, at his home in Green Valley, Ariz.

Robert, Bob, Bobby, Pilly Pounder, attended Madison West High School and UW-Madison. Bob was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves in 1968, worked throughout his years in Human Resources and became HR Director at the University Wisconsin Hospital, Madison. Bob retired in 2005 from Nicolet College, Rhinelander, Wis., where he was the college's first HR Director. Bob and his wife, Nancy, moved to Green Valley, Ariz., in 2007 and have been enjoying the community greatly ever since.

Surviving family members include wife, Nancy Figel Pound, married in 1999 in San Diego, Calif.; sister, Elizabeth Fickle of Arkansas; and two sons, Christopher (wife, Kristine) of Arizona, and Benjamin of Colorado, by a previous marriage with Kathy Lewis of Colorado. Bob had three stepchildren, John Baird of Arizona, Matt Kaltenberg (wife, Leah) of Wisconsin, and Melissa Sellmeyer (husband, Mike) of Wisconsin. Bob also had seven grandchildren, Maddox and Shayli Pound (Chris), Everly and Wesley Kaltenberg (Matt), Blake and Brett Sellmeyer (Mellissa) and Andrianna Baird Pirillo (John).

Bob will be cremated as per his wishes.

WINE UP PILLY POUNDER!!